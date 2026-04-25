Luis Robert And Mets Square Off Against Rockies On April 25

Robert is hitting for a .232 BA, .330 OBP and .341 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 10 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Robert has recorded two steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jose Quintana (0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and four strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.

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