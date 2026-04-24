Luis Robert And Mets Square Off Against Rockies On April 24

Robert is hitting for a .232 BA, .330 OBP and .341 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 10 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Robert has recorded two steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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