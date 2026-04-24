FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luis Robert
New York Mets

Luis Robert

New York Mets • #88 CF

Luis Robert And Mets Square Off Against Rockies On April 24

Luis Robert and the New York Mets will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Robert has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Robert is hitting for a .232 BA, .330 OBP and .341 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 10 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Robert has recorded two steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Robert

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News