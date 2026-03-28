Luis Robert And Mets Face Pirates On March 28

Robert had a .223 BA, .297 OBP and .364 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .661 and he scored 52 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 53 runs. Robert recorded 33 steals on 41 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.