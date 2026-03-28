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Luis Robert
New York Mets

Luis Robert

New York Mets • #88 CF

Luis Robert And Mets Face Pirates On March 28

Luis Robert and the New York Mets will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Robert has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Robert had a .223 BA, .297 OBP and .364 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .661 and he scored 52 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 53 runs. Robert recorded 33 steals on 41 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Robert

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