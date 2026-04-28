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Luis Robert
New York Mets

Luis Robert

New York Mets • #88 CF

Luis Robert And Mets Face Nationals On April 28

Luis Robert and the New York Mets will square off against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Robert has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Robert is hitting for a .224 BA, .327 OBP and .329 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored 10 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Robert has recorded two steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.56 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Robert

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