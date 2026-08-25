Luis Robert And Mets Face Brewers On Aug. 25

Robert is hitting for a .225 BA, .306 OBP and .405 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 22 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Kyle Harrison makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.84 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

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