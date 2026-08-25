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Luis Robert
New York Mets

Luis Robert

New York Mets • #88 CF

Luis Robert And Mets Face Brewers On Aug. 25

Luis Robert and his New York Mets will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Robert has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Robert is hitting for a .225 BA, .306 OBP and .405 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 22 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Kyle Harrison makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.84 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Robert

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