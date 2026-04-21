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Luis Gil
New York Yankees

Luis Gil

New York Yankees • #81 SP

Luis Gil And Yankees Play Red Sox On April 21

Luis Gil will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Gil has +108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gil is 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Gil

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