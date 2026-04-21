Luis Gil And Yankees Play Red Sox On April 21

Gil is 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.