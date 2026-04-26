Luis Gil And Yankees Play Astros On April 26

Gil is 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing two hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.