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Luis Gil
New York Yankees

Luis Gil

New York Yankees • #81 SP

Luis Gil And Yankees Play Astros On April 26

Luis Gil will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Gil has +124 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Gil is 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing two hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Gil

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