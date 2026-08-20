Luis Garcia And Yankees Play Orioles On Aug. 20

Garcia is hitting for a .275 BA, .305 OBP and .532 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 51 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs and driven in 79 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 3.65 ERA and 124 strikeouts through 133 2/3 innings pitched.

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