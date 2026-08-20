FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luis Garcia
New York Yankees

Luis Garcia

New York Yankees • #26 2B

Luis Garcia And Yankees Play Orioles On Aug. 20

Luis Garcia and his New York Yankees will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Garcia has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .275 BA, .305 OBP and .532 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 51 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs and driven in 79 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 3.65 ERA and 124 strikeouts through 133 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News