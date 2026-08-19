Luis Garcia And Yankees Play Orioles On Aug. 19

Garcia is hitting for a .275 BA, .307 OBP and .536 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 51 runs. In 424 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs and driven in 79 runs (10th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.11 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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