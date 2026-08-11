Luis Garcia And Yankees Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 11

Garcia is hitting for a .279 BA, .311 OBP and .551 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .862, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 50 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (7th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.31 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.

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