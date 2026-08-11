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Luis Garcia
New York Yankees

Luis Garcia

New York Yankees • #26 2B

Luis Garcia And Yankees Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 11

Luis Garcia and the New York Yankees will take on the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Garcia has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .279 BA, .311 OBP and .551 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .862, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 50 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (7th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.31 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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