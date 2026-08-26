Luis Garcia And Yankees Play Astros On Aug. 26

Garcia is hitting for a .283 BA, .317 OBP and .554 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .871, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 85 runs (7th in MLB). He racked up three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Astros.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.68 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.

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