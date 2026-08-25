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Luis Garcia
New York Yankees

Luis Garcia

New York Yankees • #26 2B

Luis Garcia And Yankees Face Astros On Aug. 25

Luis Garcia and the New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Garcia has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .277 BA, .312 OBP and .542 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .853, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 82 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

The Astros will look to Ethan Pecko (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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