Luis Garcia And Yankees Face Astros On Aug. 25

Garcia is hitting for a .277 BA, .312 OBP and .542 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .853, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 82 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

The Astros will look to Ethan Pecko (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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