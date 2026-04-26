Luis Garcia And Nationals Square Off Against White Sox On April 26
Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Garcia has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .264 BA, .293 OBP and .379 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 13 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 16 runs. Garcia has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the White Sox.
Bryan Hudson (0-0) pitches for the White Sox to make his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.