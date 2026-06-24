Luis Garcia And Nationals Take On Phillies On June 24

Garcia is hitting for a .262 BA, .287 OBP and .484 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 33 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (3-4) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.71 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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