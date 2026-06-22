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Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia

Washington Nationals • #2 2B

Luis Garcia And Nationals Take On Phillies On June 22

Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, on Monday, June 22 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Garcia has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .259 BA, .282 OBP and .460 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 30 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Phillies have not named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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