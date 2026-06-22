Luis Garcia And Nationals Take On Phillies On June 22

Garcia is hitting for a .259 BA, .282 OBP and .460 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 30 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Phillies have not named a starter.

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