Luis Garcia And Nationals Face Guardians On May 27

Garcia is hitting for a .268 BA, .292 OBP and .427 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 20 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Gavin Williams (7-3) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.