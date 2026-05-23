Luis Garcia And Nationals Face Braves On May 23

Garcia is hitting for a .253 BA, .280 OBP and .396 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 18 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (3-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season.

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