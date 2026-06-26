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Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo

Seattle Mariners • #58 SP

Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Guardians On June 26

Luis Castillo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Castillo has -154 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Castillo is 2-6 with a 5.22 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Castillo

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