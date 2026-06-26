Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Guardians On June 26

Castillo is 2-6 with a 5.22 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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