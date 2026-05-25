Luis Castillo And Mariners Square Off Against Athletics On May 25

Castillo is 1-5 with a 6.41 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up only one hit.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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