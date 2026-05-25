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Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo

Seattle Mariners • #58 SP

Luis Castillo And Mariners Square Off Against Athletics On May 25

Luis Castillo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, May 25 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Castillo has -172 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Castillo is 1-5 with a 6.41 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up only one hit.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Castillo

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