Luis Castillo And Mariners Play Athletics On April 22

Castillo is 0-1 with a 5.01 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.