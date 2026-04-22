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Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo

Seattle Mariners • #58 SP

Luis Castillo And Mariners Play Athletics On April 22

Luis Castillo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Castillo is 0-1 with a 5.01 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Castillo

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