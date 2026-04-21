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Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo

Seattle Mariners • #58 SP

Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Athletics On April 21

Luis Castillo will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Castillo has -130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Castillo is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Castillo

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