Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Athletics On April 21

Castillo is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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