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Luis Campusano
San Diego Padres

Luis Campusano

San Diego Padres • #12 C

Luis Campusano And Padres Square Off Against Marlins On July 24

Luis Campusano and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, July 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Campusano has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Campusano is hitting for a .284 BA, .396 OBP and .519 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .914 and he has scored 14 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Braves.

The Marlins have not yet named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Campusano

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