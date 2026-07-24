Luis Campusano And Padres Square Off Against Marlins On July 24

Campusano is hitting for a .284 BA, .396 OBP and .519 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .914 and he has scored 14 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Braves.

The Marlins have not yet named a starting pitcher.

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