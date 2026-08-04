Luis Campusano And Padres Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 4

Campusano is hitting for a .314 BA, .410 OBP and .514 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .924 and he has scored 14 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (10-3 with a 2.48 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.