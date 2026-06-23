Luinder Avila And Royals Play Rays On June 23
Luinder Avila will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Avila has +134 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Avila is 2-3 with a 5.50 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.