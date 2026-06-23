Luinder Avila And Royals Play Rays On June 23

Avila is 2-3 with a 5.50 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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