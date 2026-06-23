FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luinder Avila
Kansas City Royals

Luinder Avila

Kansas City Royals • #58 RP

Luinder Avila And Royals Play Rays On June 23

Luinder Avila will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Avila has +134 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Avila is 2-3 with a 5.50 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luinder Avila

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News