Lucas Giolito And Padres Take On Athletics On May 23
Lucas Giolito will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Athletics at Petco Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Giolito has +100 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Giolito is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.