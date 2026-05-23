Lucas Giolito And Padres Take On Athletics On May 23

Giolito is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.