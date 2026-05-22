Lourdes Gurriel Jr. And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On May 22

Gurriel is hitting for a .220 BA, .280 OBP and .297 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored seven runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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