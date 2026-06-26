Lourdes Gurriel Jr. And Diamondbacks Face Rays On June 26

Gurriel is hitting for a .223 BA, .273 OBP and .298 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored eight runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 16 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Nick Martinez (6-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.73 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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