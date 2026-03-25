Logan Webb And Giants Take On Yankees On March 25
Logan Webb will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, March 25 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Webb has +110 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Webb went 15-11 with a 3.22 ERA and 224 strikeouts in 207 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Yankees averaged 5.2 runs per game last season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.