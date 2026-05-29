Logan Webb And Giants Take On Rockies On May 29

Webb is 2-4 with a 5.06 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday, May 6 when he threw four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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