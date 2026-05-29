Logan Webb And Giants Take On Rockies On May 29
Logan Webb will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, May 29 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Webb has +104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Webb is 2-4 with a 5.06 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday, May 6 when he threw four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.