Logan Webb And Giants Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 26

Webb is 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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