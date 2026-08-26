Logan Webb And Giants Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 26
Logan Webb will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Webb has -114 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Webb is 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Reds are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.