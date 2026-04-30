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Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Play Phillies On April 30

Logan Webb will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Webb has -102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Webb is 2-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

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