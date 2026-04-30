Logan Webb And Giants Play Phillies On April 30

Webb is 2-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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