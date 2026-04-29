Logan Webb And Giants Face Phillies On April 29

Webb is 2-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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