Logan Webb And Giants Face Phillies On April 29
Logan Webb will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Webb has +100 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Webb is 2-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Phillies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.