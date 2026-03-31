Logan Webb And Giants Square Off Against Padres On March 31
Logan Webb will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Webb has -106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Webb is 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Padres averaged 4.3 runs per game last season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.