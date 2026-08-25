Logan O'Hoppe And Rangers Play White Sox On Aug. 25

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .212 BA, .272 OBP and .297 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored 21 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 2 against the Angels.

The White Sox will send Anthony Kay (9-6) out to make his 25th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.