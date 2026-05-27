Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Square Off Against Tigers On May 27

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .208 BA, .303 OBP and .264 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .567 and he has scored 13 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (2-3 with a 2.47 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.