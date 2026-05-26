Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Square Off Against Tigers On May 26

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .196 BA, .297 OBP and .245 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .542 and he has scored 11 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Keider Montero makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.83 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.

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