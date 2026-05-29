Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Square Off Against Rays On May 29

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .202 BA, .296 OBP and .257 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .553 and he has scored 13 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

The Rays are sending Nick Martinez (4-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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