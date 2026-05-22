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Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels

Logan O'Hoppe

Los Angeles Angels • #14 C

Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Square Off Against Rangers On May 22

Logan O'Hoppe and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 22 at 9:38 p.m. ET. O'Hoppe has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .194 BA, .298 OBP and .245 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .543 and he has scored 11 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

The Rangers are sending Jacob deGrom (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan O'Hoppe

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