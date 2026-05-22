Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Square Off Against Rangers On May 22

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .194 BA, .298 OBP and .245 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .543 and he has scored 11 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

The Rangers are sending Jacob deGrom (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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