Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Play Cubs On March 31

O'Hoppe had a .213 BA, .258 OBP and .371 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .629 and he scored 35 runs. In 451 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 43 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon will take the mound to start for the Cubs, his first this season.

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