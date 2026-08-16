Logan Henderson And Brewers Take On Dodgers On Aug. 16

Henderson is 6-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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