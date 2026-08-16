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Logan Henderson
Milwaukee Brewers

Logan Henderson

Milwaukee Brewers • #43 SP

Logan Henderson And Brewers Take On Dodgers On Aug. 16

Logan Henderson will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Henderson has +114 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Henderson is 6-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Henderson

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