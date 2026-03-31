Logan Gilbert And Mariners Face Yankees On March 31
Logan Gilbert will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Gilbert has +110 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Gilbert is 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
The Yankees averaged 5.2 runs per game last year, while collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.