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Logan Gilbert
Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners • #36 SP

Logan Gilbert And Mariners Face Yankees On March 31

Logan Gilbert will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Gilbert has +110 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gilbert is 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

The Yankees averaged 5.2 runs per game last year, while collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Gilbert

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