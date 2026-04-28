Logan Gilbert And Mariners Play Twins On April 28

Gilbert is 1-3 with a 4.36 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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