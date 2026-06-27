Logan Gilbert And Mariners Square Off Against Guardians On June 27

Gilbert is 6-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.