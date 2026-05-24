Liam Hicks And Marlins Play Mets On May 24

Hicks is hitting for a .279 BA, .339 OBP and .503 SLG with a 9.7% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 24 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 44 runs (2nd in MLB). He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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