Lenyn Sosa And Blue Jays Square Off Against Marlins On May 25
Lenyn Sosa and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre, on Monday, May 25 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Sosa has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Sosa is hitting for a .196 BA, .194 OBP and .290 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .484 and he has scored nine runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Pirates.
Janson Junk (2-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.07 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.