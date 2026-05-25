Lenyn Sosa And Blue Jays Square Off Against Marlins On May 25

Sosa is hitting for a .196 BA, .194 OBP and .290 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .484 and he has scored nine runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Pirates.

Janson Junk (2-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.07 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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