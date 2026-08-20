Lawrence Butler And Athletics Play Royals On Aug. 20

Butler is hitting for a .214 BA, .305 OBP and .355 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 46 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Butler has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 1.73 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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