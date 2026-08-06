Lawrence Butler And Athletics Face Reds On Aug. 6

Butler is hitting for a .208 BA, .304 OBP and .331 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 40 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. Butler has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 24th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

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