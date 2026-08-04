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Lars Nootbaar
Arizona Diamondbacks

Lars Nootbaar

Arizona Diamondbacks • #21 LF

Lars Nootbaar And Diamondbacks Face Padres On Aug. 4

Lars Nootbaar and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Nootbaar has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Nootbaar is hitting for a .234 BA, .333 OBP and .354 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 22 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with a double and an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Randy Vasquez gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.45 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lars Nootbaar

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