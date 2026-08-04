Lars Nootbaar And Diamondbacks Face Padres On Aug. 4

Nootbaar is hitting for a .234 BA, .333 OBP and .354 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 22 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with a double and an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Randy Vasquez gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.45 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

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