Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Take On Diamondbacks On June 25

Nootbaar is hitting for a .288 BA, .386 OBP and .492 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .877 and he has scored 12 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.10 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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