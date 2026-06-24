Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 24

Nootbaar is hitting for a .291 BA, .394 OBP and .473 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored 11 runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.

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